Southwest Airlines adds flights to 8 cities out of San Antonio International Airport in 2020

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Travelers flying out of the San Antonio International Airport will have more options starting in the summer.

Southwest Airlines has added daily flights to seven markets and one Saturday-only service to Albuquerque, San Antonio airport spokesperson Rich Stinson said.

“This is one of the ways airlines, such as Southwest, test out new markets,” he said, adding that if the flight performs well, an airline may choose to grow its presence there. “The added frequencies provide even more options to the traveling public.”

City approves new airport incentive program for airlines

Here’s a rundown of flight additions out of the San Antonio International Airport:

Albuquerque: Once daily, Saturdays

Atlanta: Increase from 2 to 3 frequencies, Monday through Friday

Nashville: Increase from 2 to 3 frequencies, daily

Denver: Increase from 3 to 4 frequencies, Monday through Saturday

Houston: Increase from 5 to 6 frequencies, daily

Los Angeles: Increase from 1 to 2 frequencies, Monday through Friday

Chicago-Midway: Increase from 2 to 3 frequencies, Monday through Friday

St. Louis: Increase from 2 to 3 frequencies, Sunday through Friday

The new schedule will go into effect June 7.

The Albuquerque service is a new market, Stinson said.