Police: Man robs North Side Circle K at gunpoint

SAN ANTONIO – A clerk at a North Side convenience store experienced a scary ordeal early Tuesday when a man entered the store wielding a weapon and demanding money.

The robbery occurred just after 2 a.m. at a Circle K store in the 12000 block of Blanco Road, not far from Winston Churchill High School.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, a man walked into the convenience store with a gun and demanded money from the register.

Police said the store clerk gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash, and the man fled.

SAPD said they are actively looking for the suspect, and that they are now working with Castle Hills police after they arrested a man who was found casing a Circle K on Blanco Road and Jackson Keller Road just after 3 a.m.

Castle Hills police could not say for certain if this is the same man who robbed the Circle K on Blanco earlier, but did say that they arrested the man for unlawful carry and possession of drugs.

Authorities said it is also possible that the man could be connected to a string of convenience store robberies just last week.