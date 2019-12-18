Drivers take watermelon after 18-wheeler carrying 75K pounds of fruit crashes

SAN ANTONIO – Police say drivers took advantage of a crash to steal watermelon from an 18-wheeler that was on its side.

The rollover happened Tuesday evening near I-37 and the Loop 410 exit.

Police said the 18-wheeler was carrying 75,000 pounds of watermelon when the driver lost control. Drivers stopped to take watermelon before getting away, officials said.

Fuel also spilled from the truck. No injuries were reported.

The exit to Loop 410 was closed as crews cleaned up the mess left behind.