Holiday tradition gives presents to San Antonio’s homeless community

SAN ANTONIO – The mother of a man who has been missing since November 2015 is continuing a holiday tradition she created in honor of her son.

The tradition means giving presents to the homeless in the San Antonio community.

Jennifer Green is the mother of Jordan Green, 23, who disappeared four years ago.

Since then, she’s held Green Christmas for the Homeless as a way to raise awareness about those who have gone forgotten.

It is also a way to encourage loved ones to keep searching, no matter what.

During the Saturday event, free wrapped presents were handed out to around 100 homeless individuals.

They also enjoyed food, drinks, music and a prayer vigil followed by a balloon release honoring missing loved ones.