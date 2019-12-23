Austin bank robbery suspect arrested in San Antonio

AUSTIN – A man accused of several robberies in Austin has been arrested and is being held in the Bexar County jail.

Stephen Deleon Times, 22, is charged with robbery by threat.

Austin police say he’s a suspect in a robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank in the 100 block of West Slaughter Lane on Dec. 17.

They also believe he is responsible for two convenience store robberies in the last month.

On Dec. 4, a man robbed a Shell Food Mart on E. William Cannon Drive in Austin. Police believe it’s the same person who held up a Valero on Boca Raton Drive in Austin on Nov. 21. The man was driving a black 4-door 2000s model Mercedes Benz.

Austin Robbery Suspect

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call the APD Robbery Tip Line at 512-974-5092 or Austin Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.