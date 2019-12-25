Fugitive sought by Lone Star Fugitive Task Force for failing to comply with probation conditions

SAN ANTONIO – The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is searching for Julio Sanchez Jr., 42, after an arrest warrant was issued for failing to comply with probation conditions.

In February, a warrant was issued for Sanchez’s arrest for failure to comply with court-ordered treatment conditions and absconding from supervision.

Sanchez’s original charge was indecency with a child through sexual contact.

His last known place of residence was on the North Side of San Antonio.

Call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500 if you have information that can lead to Sanchez’s arrest.