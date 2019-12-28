Cibolo police ID motorcyclist killed after he lost control, crashed into car

SAN ANTONIO – A man who fatally crashed his motorcycle outside a Cibolo subdivision has been identified.

Aaron Zakrzewski, 38, died after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a car around 5:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of FM 1103 and Saddle Spoke, according to the Cibolo Police Department.

Zakrzewski was driving northbound on FM 1103 when he struck the sedan, which was waiting to turn onto FM 1103.

The car’s driver, 21, was hospitalized with minor injuries, according to police.

No charges have been filed, and alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.