SAPD: Club security guard shoots man who tried to run him over

SAN ANTONIO – An argument at a club on the Northeast Side ended in a shooting at the Interstate 35 and Loop 410 interchange.

San Antonio police said a man and a woman were arguing at an unidentified club around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

A security guard intervened and he offered to take the woman to a different location, police said.

The security guard and the woman left the club and drove south on Interstate 35, but the man from the fight followed them, police said.

Ex-UTSA player, NFL free agent accused of stabbing pregnant sister to death in Austin

The security guard pulled over to confront the man, police say, but the man almost ran over him.

That’s when the security guard pulled out a gun and shot the man three times, police said. The man was shot in the head and was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

As of 6:30 a.m. Saturday, the security guard had not been charged in connection to the shooting.

The southbound I-35 ramp at westbound Loop 410 was closed while San Antonio police investigated the shooting. It has since reopened.