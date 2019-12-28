Ex-UTSA player, NFL free agent accused of stabbing pregnant sister to death in Austin

SAN ANTONIO – A former UTSA athlete is accused of fatally stabbing his reportedly pregnant sister at a home in the suburbs of Austin Friday night, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office and jail records.

25-year-old Michael Ify Egwuagu was booked into the Travis County Jail on a murder charge early Saturday morning, records show.

Authorities initially responded to a call for a victim who had been stabbed inside a home in the 16000 block of Vescovo Lane in Pflugerville, a few miles north of Austin, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

A brother in Pflugerville is being charged with the stabbing death of his reportedly pregnant sister. 25YO Michael Egwuagu is in @TravisCoSheriff custody charged with murder. Deputies are conducting interviews and collecting evidence now.

Emergency crews found a 30-year-old woman who had been stabbed and tried to save the victim’s life, but she died at the scene, officials said at a press conference.

A spokesperson for the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said the victim is the suspect’s sister and is reportedly pregnant, but authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy.

Authorities are interviewing neighbors and other potential witnesses to piece together what happened, the spokesperson said.

Egwuagu attended Connally High School in Pflugerville, according to his UTSA profile. He played for the UTSA Roadrunners from 2013 to 2016. He was a three-year starter and a two-year defensive captain. After graduation, he was signed to the Chicago Bears roster as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

A spokesperson for UTSA Athletics did not respond to a request for comment.