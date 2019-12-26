‘She was my best friend’: Mother of pregnant woman shot to death by ex on Christmas Day speaks out

SAN ANTONIO – The mother of a 24-year-old pregnant woman who was fatally shot on Christmas Day while dropping off her two children at her ex’s home said she is still in disbelief after receiving the news about her death.

Gabriella Rodriguez was a “beautiful, loving” woman who “kept the family together,” her mother, Rosario Gutierrez Garcia, told KSAT on Thursday.

“I’m very honored to be her mom,” Garcia said. “She was not just my daughter, she was my best friend.”

Rodriguez was shot by her ex-boyfriend during the child exchange in the 11300 block of Candle Park on the Northwest Side Wednesday afternoon.

Officials ID pregnant woman fatally shot by ex on Christmas Day

Police said Rodriguez’s two children, 6-year-old Matthew and 2-year-old Ricardo, were in the home and witnessed the shooting. Rodriguez was 33 weeks pregnant and expecting a third child, Emilia, with her current boyfriend.

Rodriguez had texted her mother minutes before the shooting, telling her she loved her.

“I’ll never understand why (Rodriguez) went inside the house because she always dropped the boys at the door, you know," Garcia said.

Rodriguez’s current boyfriend, who was waiting outside the home, heard gunshots moments later and called police.

The ex shot himself after killing Rodriguez, police said. Police said Wednesday the man is in critical condition and authorities have not yet released his identity.

Gabriella Rodriguez, 24, was 33 weeks pregnant when she was killed by the father of her children on Christmas Day 2019.

Garcia said the relationship between Rodriguez and her ex was “tumultuous,” but Garcia tried to make the relationship work for her children.

“She wanted to fix him ... and hoped to have that family for her sons’ sake,” Garcia said. “But about a year ago, she said she couldn’t do it anymore.”

Rodriguez eventually met her new boyfriend, a relationship Garcia said she was grateful for.

“He was great with the two little ones and he was looking forward to his daughter being born as well,” Garcia said.

Gabriella Rodriguez, 24, and her mother, Rosario Gutierrez Garcia.

Garcia will raise Rodriguez’s two children and hopes she can one day find peace in this tragedy.

“I pray for peace, no negativity,” Garcia said. “If you’re in a relationship where there is abuse, find help, find a way to reach out because this senseless act didn’t have to happen.”