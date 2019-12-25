SAPD: Man shoots himself after fatally shooting pregnant ex

SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old woman who was 33 weeks pregnant was shot and killed by the father of her children on Christmas Day, according to San Antonio police.

Police were called to the 11300 block of Candle Park around 2 p.m. to respond to the shooting.

The woman’s boyfriend told police they were at her ex’s house to exchange children on the holiday. As her boyfriend waited outside the home, he heard gunshots, Sgt. Don Gatten said.

SAPD sergeant assaulted by suspect during domestic disturbance, police say

The man shot himself after killing the woman, Gatten said. He was rushed to the hospital in “extremely bad condition,” Gatten said.

The baby also did not survive the shooting.

Gatten said a 2-year-old and 6-year-old child were in the home at the time of the shooting.

“It’s unfortunate it would happen on a day like Christmas,” Gatten said. “It affects so many people around them.”

Police said the suspected shooter, a 27-year-old man, had a criminal history but not a violent one.

Arrest affidavit reveals new details in missing fetus case

“We have no idea what took place inside the house,” Gatten said.

Police will be at the home for several hours as they obtain a search warrant to continue their investigation.