SAPD sergeant assaulted by suspect during domestic disturbance, police say

Sergeant treated for minor injuries

Max Massey, Reporter/Anchor

Tags: Crime, San Antonio
A suspect is accused of assaulting a police sergeant during a family disturbance call in the 2100 block of Harpers Ferry Street.
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police sergeant was assaulted by a suspect while responding to a family disturbance call Wednesday morning on the city’s West Side, police said.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Harpers Ferry Street around 10:50 a.m., police said.

The sergeant was attempting to arrest the suspect when he struck the sergeant. The suspect also cut himself in the neck, police said.

The sergeant suffered minor injuries, and the suspect was eventually detained. The suspect is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police did not identify the suspect or the charges he will face Wednesday afternoon.

