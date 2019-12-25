SAPD: Woman hospitalized after overnight shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was shot multiple times after answering a knock on her door overnight Wednesday, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Hicks Avenue at 1:09 a.m.

Police said the woman and a man were sleeping in the home when they heard a knock on the door.

When the woman opened the door, the suspect fired multiple shots through the screen door, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital and police said she was in stable condition.

Police did not provide any information on the suspect and no arrests have been made in connection with the case.