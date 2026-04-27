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Local News

San Antonio Animal Care Services offers $0 adoptions after every Spurs playoff win

Promotion applies to all available dogs, cats, puppies and kittens

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

San Antonio Animal Care Services (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs fans can head to San Antonio Animal Care Services on Monday for a $0 adoption day to celebrate Sunday night’s playoff win.

The promotion applies to all available dogs, cats, puppies and kittens and runs through 7 p.m. Monday at the shelter’s location at 4710 State Highway 151.

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If you can’t adopt today, ACS said the $0 adoption promotion will be triggered the day after every Spurs win throughout the postseason, as the team chases its sixth NBA championship.

Each adoption includes the pet’s sterilization, registered microchip and initial vaccinations. Adopters also receive lifetime access to shelter trainers.

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