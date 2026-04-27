San Antonio Animal Care Services offers $0 adoptions after every Spurs playoff win Promotion applies to all available dogs, cats, puppies and kittens San Antonio Animal Care Services (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – Spurs fans can head to San Antonio Animal Care Services on Monday for a $0 adoption day to celebrate Sunday night’s playoff win.
The promotion applies to all available dogs, cats, puppies and kittens and runs through 7 p.m. Monday at the shelter’s location at 4710 State Highway 151.
If you can’t adopt today, ACS said the $0 adoption promotion will be triggered the day after every Spurs win throughout the postseason, as the team
chases its sixth NBA championship.
Each adoption includes the pet’s sterilization, registered microchip and initial vaccinations. Adopters also receive lifetime access to shelter trainers.
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About the Author Christian Riley Dutcher headshot
Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
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