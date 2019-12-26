Artist who created iconic San Antonio cowboy boots sculpture at North Star Mall dies

AUSTIN – Bob “Daddy-O” Wade, the artist who created the iconic, giant cowboy boots at North Star Mall, died this week at the age of 76, according to media reports.

The artist died of heart failure Monday evening at his home in Austin.

According to Austin 360, Dan Bullock, an Austin civic engagement leader, posted on social media Tuesday about the loss of his friend.

"Just when we're grieving the loss of Bill Wittliff, I get the call that one of my best friends and a beloved multi-talented Texas character, Bob "Daddy-O" Wade passed (Monday) evening," Bullock said in the post. "I'd just been with him days before, and he complained of not feeling well, but thought it was a matter of tweaking medicine from his recent bypass surgery. He intended to consult his docs this week. The Executive Curator In The Sky wanted him sooner. Our loss, but he'll live on forever through his amazing creative legacy."

Wade’s famous boots claimed the record of world’s tallest cowboy boot sculpture in 2015, which appeared in the Guinness World Records 2016 book.

The sculpture also inspired Wade to write the country and Western song called “Too long, too wide, too high,” after he struggled to move the boots to the entrance of North Star Mall, according to Guinness World Records.