SAPD: 14-year-old girl, 31-year-old man killed in hit-and-run just after midnight on New Year’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – Two people, including a 14-year-old girl, were killed early Wednesday morning after the car they were in was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado traveling between 100-120 mph.

Their car was hit around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday while pulling out of a driveway in the 3400 block of Poplar Street, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The two suspects in the crash fled on foot shortly afterwards, police said.

The impact sent the victims’ vehicle spinning, and the teenager was ejected from the car. A man, 31, was killed on impact, police said.

A girl, 1, and boy, 5, were also in the car at the time of the wreck and were rescued by family. They suffered second-degree burns after the car erupted in flames.

They were transported to University Hospital in unknown conditions.

The suspects’ car continued eastbound on Poplar due to “sheer momentum,” police said, and it then struck a fence and utility poles.

The car came to rest a block away from the accident and the suspects fled on foot.

Officers and SAPD’s Eagle helicopter searched for the suspects but they were not located.

The suspects were also not located at the address in which the truck is registered, police said.