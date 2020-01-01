Couple in 60s shot in their car while driving on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – A 66-year-old man was wounded in a shooting while driving Tuesday afternoon on the North Side.

Sgt. John Kellogg, of the San Antonio Police Department, said the man and a woman, 64, were traveling northbound on Blanco Road, near Oblate Drive, when another vehicle pulled up next to them and opened fire.

The man was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Kellogg said. The woman was not hurt.

The shooter got away, Kellogg said.

A motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately established.

Blanco Road is shut down while police investigate the shooting.