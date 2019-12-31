‘I’m going to chop your head off’: Man’s assault on wife briefly interrupted by child, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story contains graphic details and may be triggering to some people. If you are experiencing domestic violence, find a list of resources here.

A man is accused of choking his wife with a belt and threatening to cut her head off with a knife, according to an arrest affidavit.

Abraham Sanchez Leal, 31, allegedly assaulted his wife on Dec. 27 at their home in the 1500 block of El Monte Blvd. on the North Side.

The dispute began in the couple’s kitchen over an unpaid bill while three children, including a baby, were outside waiting in a car, according to the affidavit.

Leal “grabbed the victim by the hair” and punched her several times, police said.

“The victim was pulled to the ground and dragged across the kitchen floor,” the affidavit said, adding that Leal sat on top of the woman, held her down with his knees and held the blade of a folding knife to her throat.

“Te voy a mochar la cabeza," Leal allegedly told her, before getting off of the victim and telling her that the only reason he wouldn’t cut off her head was that hiding her body, cleaning up the mess and taking care of the kids would be too much trouble, police said.

According to the affidavit, the oldest child interrupted the assault by knocking on the front door because the baby was crying in the car.

Leal stopped the assault to allow the mother to breastfeed the baby, police said. Before she was finished, Leal forced her to stop and lay down the baby. When she returned to sit on the couch, he choked her with his belt, police said. The victim said she could not breathe.

Once the assault ended, Leal went to sleep.

“While he was sleeping, the victim packed her things, gathered the kids and left the location" and called police, the affidavit said.

Police said she had injuries to her face, neck and chest.

Leal is now facing a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Local survivors can call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810 or the Bexar County Family Justice Center at (210) 631-0100.

