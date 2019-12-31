Man accused of beating, pistol-whipping woman while driving to gas station arrested, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County deputies arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly beating a woman and hitting her with a gun, officials said.

A victim told deputies 44-year-old Mario Perez Ramirez punched her in the face and ribs and also hit her with a pistol on Monday while they were on their way to a gas station in west Bexar County, officials said.

The woman feared for her life and escaped from the suspect while at the gas station, officials said. Ramirez then drove back home.

On Tuesday morning, Ramirez was spotted by a deputy at the home, authorities said.

The suspect drove off, but after a short chase, he stopped and ran inside a gas station on Highway 211 and Culebra Road, BCSO said.

Officials said the deputy followed Ramirez and got into a brief altercation with him inside the store. Then the deputy used a stun gun on the suspect to subdue him and place him into custody, authorities said.

BCSO said Ramirez had a previous assault charge from May in which he allegedly attacked the victim with a plastic pipe, hitting her in the head and lower extremities.

Ramirez has an extensive criminal history, officials said. He is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Local survivors can call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810 or the Bexar County Family Justice Center at (210) 631-0100.

Domestic Violence Resources