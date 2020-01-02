Woman being assaulted by man crashed car into fences, shed, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized Wednesday evening after she crashed a car into a backyard shed while she was being assaulted.

Police said the woman crashed the car around 5:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Calle de Luz on the Southwest Side.

A male passenger was assaulting the woman, which caused her to plow the car into three fences and the shed, police said.

The woman was transported to a hospital in an unknown condition.

Police apprehended the man accused of assaulting her.