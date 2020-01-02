52ºF

Woman being assaulted by man crashed car into fences, shed, police say

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Jennifer Galvan, Photojournalist

Police said the woman crashed the car around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in the 3300 block of Calle de Luz. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized Wednesday evening after she crashed a car into a backyard shed while she was being assaulted.

Police said the woman crashed the car around 5:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Calle de Luz on the Southwest Side.

A male passenger was assaulting the woman, which caused her to plow the car into three fences and the shed, police said.

The woman was transported to a hospital in an unknown condition.

Police apprehended the man accused of assaulting her.

