Man accused of threatening to shoot up San Antonio hospital

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of threatening a San Antonio hospital is now facing a felony charge of making a terroristic threat.

Jonathan Ernest Garcia, 26, made several phone calls to the Methodist Hospital ER on Dec. 19 and said he was going to shoot it up, according to an arrest affidavit. He made the calls about every 5 minutes during the span of 45 minutes, the affidavit states.

The day prior, Garcia went to the hospital for abdominal pain.

During that time, Garcia “requested specific narcotics which the hospital would not provide for him,” the affidavit states.

When the hospital called Garcia for a followup, he began the series of threatening phone calls, the affidavit states.

Methodist Hospital increased security and placed the entire facility on lockdown, the affidavit states.

Garcia is also accused of previously threatening to shoot up a San Antonio Fire Department fire station.

He was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Tuesday, online jail records show. His bond was set at $10,000.