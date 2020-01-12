‘Alien smuggler’ stopped by Tye PD, US Border Patrol

TYE, TEXAS – Tye Police Department and US Border Patrol stopped an ‘alien smuggler’ on Friday.

The smuggler was stopped at 9 a.m. on the corner of North Street and South Access Road.

Police say the driver was attempting to smuggle eight aliens illegally into the United States.

The smuggler will face federal charges.

Merkel Police Department and the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the investigation.