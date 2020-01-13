New year, new restaurant! Mama’s Cafe set to reopen

SAN ANTONIO – With a new year and new ownership, Mama’s Cafe is set to reopen its doors early this year!

The cafe announced its anticipated reopening on its website. Cappy Lawton first opened the cafe in 1981 and operated it until 1988. As of December of 2019, the Lawton family took ownership.

However, as of Sunday, Jan. 12, it’s still closed for renovations.

The official reopening date has not yet been announced.

The website says the cafe is “being restored to its original glory" and that staff is "adding a few things learned over the last 30 years!”

The cafe also has a few job openings available.

