Downtown café ordered to go through reinspection after food not cooled properly

SAN ANTONIO – A well-known café downtown was ordered to go through a reinspection last month after several food items were not cooled properly.

Lulu’s Jailhouse Café, located in the 900 block of N. Main Avenue, scored a 79 after accruing a list of demerits that also included a dirty vent fan in the women’s restroom and chemicals in bottles that were not labeled.

The items not cooled correctly included macaroni, milk and sliced tomatoes.

Charritos Café, 2017 N. Zarzamora St., 100

Subway, 4130 Broadway, 99

Azuca, 709 S. Alamo St., 98

Aspen Creek Grill, 11719 Bandera Rd., 96

El Mirasol, 10003 NW Military Hwy., 96

Eskimo Hut, 18866 Stone Oak Pkwy., 96

Jerusalem Grill, 9210 Wurzbach Rd., 94

Taco Palenque, 3847 Parkdale, 94

Brew’s Lee, 4009 Broadway, 92

Padilla Grocery, 3006 Culebra Ave., 92

Tilo Tex Mex, 12403 West Ave., 91

Piedras Negras De Noche Restaurant, 1322 S. Laredo St., 90

Que Lindo Es Jalisco Café, 612 W. Commerce St., 87

Adelita’s Cocina Mexicana, 1738 W. Hildebrand, 86

Zito’s Deli, 6007 Callaghan Rd., 86

Taqueria Vallarta, 3219 Blanco Rd., 85

7-Eleven, 4938 Fredericksburg Rd., 83

La Gardenia Mexican Restaurant, 5600 Walzem Rd., 81

Luther’s Café, 1503 Main Ave., 80

Lulu’s Jailhouse Café, 918 N. Main Ave., 79

