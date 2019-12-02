SAN ANTONIO – A restaurant on the city’s far West Side came close to failing a health inspection last month after an inspector saw an employee holding cooked egg rolls with their bare hands.

House of China Chinese Restaurant, located in the 5600 block of W. 1604 North, was given a score of 74 after racking up a list of demerits that also included old, hardened sugar on its sugar dispenser and some shelves and floors with cardboard.

You can read the full report by searching the Metro Health website.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Other scores this week:

E Z Food Mart, 4310 Gardendale Dr., 100

Freebirds World Burrito, 11224 Huebner Rd., 100

Bush’s Chicken, 5322 Walzem Rd., 99

Pizza Patron, 5835 Culebra Rd., 98

Salsalito Mexican Restaurant, 14535 Nacogdoches Rd., 97

Denny’s, 13635 U.S. 281 North, 96

Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant, 700 S. Santa Rosa, 96

Yorky’s Taco House, 5418 W. Military Dr., 96

Hung Fong Restaurant, 3624 Broadway, 94

Tacos El Rey, 1821 Castroville Rd., 94

Esquire Tavern, 155 E. Commerce St., 92

Jesucita’s Café, 818 Commercial Ave., 92

Pico De Gallo, 111 S. Leona St., 92

El Charro De Jalisco, 8388 Marbach Rd., 91

Hanzo, 7701 Broadway, 90

Korean Market, 6210 Fairdale Dr., 90

Taqueria Mi Chapula Jalisco, 1808 N. New Braunfels, 87

Mad Dogs San Antonio, 123 Losoya, 82

Mokara Hotel & Spa, 212 W. Crockett St., 82

La Cocina, 802 N. Zarzamora St., 79

Shop-N-Save, 1302 N. Trinity St., 77

House of China Chinese Restaurant, 5630 W. FM 1604 North, 74

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

