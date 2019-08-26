Flies, gnats, roaches, bees lead to low health score for South Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - A restaurant on the South Side was ordered to go through a reinspection late last month after an inspector found a wide assortment of pests inside the establishment.



Flies, gnats, roaches and bees were all found inside Wing Daddy's Sauce House, in the 1100 block of Southeast Military Drive, according to city health records.



The restaurant was also cited for having dirty air ducts and for having leaky hand sinks.

You can read the full report by searching the Metro Health website.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Café San Luis, 3103 S. Zarzamora St., 100

Nothing Bundt Cakes, 700 East Sonterra, 100

Las Chiladas Mexican Restaurant, 2387 NW Military Hwy., 98

Plaza Club, 100 W. Houston St., 98

El Pollo Loco, 4645 W. Commerce St., 96

Tejas Café, 12120 O'Connor Rd., 95

Luciano Express, 2414 Babcock Rd., 93

Taqueria Los Dos Laredos, 1264 Austin Hwy., 93

Phoenix Café, 11821 West Ave., 92

El Gallito De Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, 9226 Wurzbach Rd., 91

Knights Inn, 4039 E. Houston St., 91

El Comedor Regio, 4310 Blanco Rd., 90

Wasabi, 9921 IH 10 West, 90

Piatti, 255 E. Basse, 88

Soluna, 7959 Broadway, 88

Tilo Tex Mex, 12403 West Ave., 87

Orange Leaf, 11715 Bandera Rd., 86

La Marginal, 2447 Nacogdoches Rd., 83

Smoothie King, 11411 Bandera Rd., 83

Wing Daddy's Sauce House, 1115 SE Military Dr., 79

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

