Driver of Corvette dies after crash on Interstate 37 near downtown

SAN ANTONIO – The driver of a Chevrolet Corvette was killed early Monday after crashing on Interstate 37 near downtown San Antonio.

The crash was reported at around 2 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-37 near Carolina Street.

San Antonio police said a 20-year-old man was driving the Corvette when he lost control, went through a guard rail and went down a hill.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A passenger was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The southbound mainlanes were closed due to the crash, but they have since reopened.

Drivers are urged to use caution Monday morning due to dense fog.

For more information on traffic, you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.