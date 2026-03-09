Skip to main content
WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Dense fog this morning, storm return Tuesday night

Quieter and cooler weather will follow

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Rain chances pick up Tuesday night (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • FOGGY: Dense fog until 10am
  • STORMS: Best odds Tuesday night & early Wednesday morning
  • QUIETER & COOLER: Thursday through the weekend

FORECAST

TODAY

Dense fog is expected this morning, with visibilities below a quarter of a mile. Any fog should lift by 10am. Otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy and mild. A stray shower or storm is possible, especially this evening.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

TUESDAY NIGHT STORMS, CLEARING WEDNESDAY

While most of Tuesday will be quiet, storms will increase Tuesday night. A line of showers and storms will spread west to east, arriving to San Antonio after midnight. The rain will end in San Antonio by 10am Wednesday morning. A strong storm or two is possible. Skies quickly clear by midday Wednesday.

Future radar for 6am Wednesday (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

CHILLY MORNINGS LATE WEEK

A front will sweep through Wednesday night. It’ll bring gusty north winds through mid-morning Thursday. In its wake, it’ll be cooler, with highs near 70 on Thursday. Mid-40s are possible Friday morning.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

