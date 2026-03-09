Dense fog this morning, storm return Tuesday night

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

FOGGY: Dense fog until 10am

STORMS: Best odds Tuesday night & early Wednesday morning

QUIETER & COOLER: Thursday through the weekend

FORECAST

TODAY

Dense fog is expected this morning, with visibilities below a quarter of a mile. Any fog should lift by 10am. Otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy and mild. A stray shower or storm is possible, especially this evening.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

TUESDAY NIGHT STORMS, CLEARING WEDNESDAY

While most of Tuesday will be quiet, storms will increase Tuesday night. A line of showers and storms will spread west to east, arriving to San Antonio after midnight. The rain will end in San Antonio by 10am Wednesday morning. A strong storm or two is possible. Skies quickly clear by midday Wednesday.

Future radar for 6am Wednesday (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

CHILLY MORNINGS LATE WEEK

A front will sweep through Wednesday night. It’ll bring gusty north winds through mid-morning Thursday. In its wake, it’ll be cooler, with highs near 70 on Thursday. Mid-40s are possible Friday morning.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

