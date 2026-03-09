Dense fog this morning, storm return Tuesday night Quieter and cooler weather will follow Rain chances pick up Tuesday night (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS FOGGY: Dense fog until 10am STORMS: Best odds Tuesday night & early Wednesday morning QUIETER & COOLER: Thursday through the weekend FORECAST TODAY
Dense fog is expected this morning, with visibilities below a quarter of a mile. Any fog should lift by 10am. Otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy and mild. A stray shower or storm is possible, especially this evening.
Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) TUESDAY NIGHT STORMS, CLEARING WEDNESDAY
While most of Tuesday will be quiet, storms will increase Tuesday night. A line of showers and storms will spread west to east, arriving to San Antonio after midnight. The rain will end in San Antonio by 10am Wednesday morning. A strong storm or two is possible. Skies quickly clear by midday Wednesday.
Future radar for 6am Wednesday (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) CHILLY MORNINGS LATE WEEK
A front will sweep through Wednesday night. It’ll bring gusty north winds through mid-morning Thursday. In its wake, it’ll be cooler, with highs near 70 on Thursday. Mid-40s are possible Friday morning.
Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)
Daily Forecast
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Justin Horne headshot
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.
Rescue prompts new pet safety initiative ▶ 0:46 Rescue prompts new pet safety initiative Videos show what led to ICE shooting of San Antonio man on South Padre Island last year ▶ 2:37 Videos show what led to ICE shooting of San Antonio man on South Padre Island last year 1 dead, 1 injured in West Side apartment shooting, SAPD says ▶ 0:33 1 dead, 1 injured in West Side apartment shooting, SAPD says SAPD officer honored for heroic actions in Stone Oak ▶ 1:46 SAPD officer honored for heroic actions in Stone Oak WATCH: Street flooding on East Side surprises drivers after heavy rainfall in San Antonio ▶ 1:39 WATCH: Street flooding on East Side surprises drivers after heavy rainfall in San Antonio San Antonio Pets Alive! issues urgent call for puppy fosters ▶ 1:37 San Antonio Pets Alive! issues urgent call for puppy fosters San Antonio couple stops swerving car, helps save unconscious driver on Loop 410 ▶ 2:01 San Antonio couple stops swerving car, helps save unconscious driver on Loop 410 Man shot after Spurs game at Frost Bank Center, BCSO says ▶ 0:55 Man shot after Spurs game at Frost Bank Center, BCSO says What's new at the Alamo this spring ▶ 0:32 What's new at the Alamo this spring When will construction on South Alamo Street close? ▶ 1:02 When will construction on South Alamo Street close? Austin police release video from deadly Sixth Street mass shooting ▶ 1:03 Austin police release video from deadly Sixth Street mass shooting How to prepare for severe weather ▶ 0:54 How to prepare for severe weather SAISD, San Antonio Food Bank team up to feed 800 families ahead of spring break ▶ 1:27 SAISD, San Antonio Food Bank team up to feed 800 families ahead of spring break Baptist Health System’s hybrid operating room credited with saving 82-year-old patient’s life ▶ 1:31 Baptist Health System’s hybrid operating room credited with saving 82-year-old patient’s life Teacher raises, no funding increase contribute to $37 million deficit, Judson ISD trustee says ▶ 1:23 Teacher raises, no funding increase contribute to $37 million deficit, Judson ISD trustee says Search continues for missing teen ▶ 0:24 Search continues for missing teen How the drought is affecting wildflowers ▶ 1:29 How the drought is affecting wildflowers Yearslong drought could be the final straw for South Texas farmers ▶ 1:56 Yearslong drought could be the final straw for South Texas farmers San Antonio man killed by HSI agent last March in undisclosed shooting, records show ▶ 0:50 San Antonio man killed by HSI agent last March in undisclosed shooting, records show Community members pack meeting as Judson ISD weighs closing 3 elementary schools ▶ 1:31 Community members pack meeting as Judson ISD weighs closing 3 elementary schools Family seeks answers, city action after deadly shooting on Rigsby Avenue ▶ 0:39 Family seeks answers, city action after deadly shooting on Rigsby Avenue Mother released on bond after arrest for telling child to walk to school 19 miles away ▶ 0:49 Mother released on bond after arrest for telling child to walk to school 19 miles away Judge rules Paxton lacked authority to sue Bexar County over legal aid for immigrants ▶ 1:33 Judge rules Paxton lacked authority to sue Bexar County over legal aid for immigrants 30 students disciplined at East Central High School after anti-ICE walkout ▶ 0:47 30 students disciplined at East Central High School after anti-ICE walkout ‘It was intentional’: San Antonio owner demands answers after his dog was shot in neighborhood ▶ 1:47 ‘It was intentional’: San Antonio owner demands answers after his dog was shot in neighborhood Previous photo Next photo