Local News

Rocksprings High School student dies in accident near campus’ track and field area, authorities say

The student has been identified as Samson Reyes, 17

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

Sandra Ibarra, Assignments Editor

A Google Maps street-level view of Rocksprings High School in Rocksprings, Texas. (Google Maps)

ROCKSPRINGS, Texas – A Rocksprings High School student died Sunday while helping move athletic equipment to the campus’ track and field area.

Edwards County Sheriff J.W. Guthrie confirmed the student’s death in a statement to KSAT on Monday morning. Guthrie identified the student as Samson Reyes, 17.

According to Guthrie’s preliminary report, Reyes was helping move “a large pole to the track area” at approximately 5:30 p.m. before suffering multiple injuries “to the head area.”

“Several” Rocksprings ISD staff members were present at the time of Reyes’ death, the sheriff said.

No other injuries were reported.

Guthrie said the sheriff’s office is “currently obtaining statements” from everyone present as well as any possible video evidence of the incident.

The sheriff’s office said its investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

