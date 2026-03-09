1 dead, 1 injured in West Side apartment shooting, SAPD says Police unsure who fired shots in ‘disturbance’ at apartment complex San Antonio police respond to a shooting at a West Side apartment complex on the evening of Sunday, March 8, 2026. (Jarryd Luna, KSAT 12) SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating a shooting at a West Side apartment complex that killed one man and injured another Sunday evening, the San Antonio Police Department said.
A 22-year-old male died while being transported to the hospital after suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, a lieutenant on the scene told KSAT. A 19-year-old was also shot in the abdomen and is in stable condition at the hospital.
Police responded to the call around 6:05 p.m. Sunday at Cable Ranch Apartments in the 8600 block of Waters Edge Drive, just past Loop 1604 near Marbach Road.
Both victims were residents of the apartment complex, police said. Investigators believe the incident stemmed from a larger disturbance involving multiple parties where gunshots were exchanged.
Police said there is no active threat to the public, but added it is unclear whether the victims shot each other or if there are additional suspects.
About the Authors Pachatta Pope headshot
Pachatta Pope joined KSAT as a news producer in 2021. She is a San Antonio native and a graduate of UTSA.
Christian Riley Dutcher headshot
Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
