Bexar County sheriff’s deputies to increase presence after shooting outside Frost Bank Center

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said his deputies will have an increased presence at the Frost Bank Center Friday in response to Thursday’s shooting in the arena parking lot.

Deputies arrested Isaac Anthony Jimenez, 47, soon after the shooting, which happened as fans were leaving the San Antonio Spurs’ first post-rodeo home game.

Salazar said Jimenez hit a parked car and attempted to leave the scene when a group of witnesses intervened.

Isaac Anthony Jimenez's booking photo. (Bexar County jail) (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

“They were recording him and began to take measures to stop him from leaving,” Salazar said. “My understanding is that the victim also participated in that.”

The victim, a 48-year-old man whose name has not been released, was shot twice in his upper body. As of Friday afternoon, he remained in critical condition at a local hospital.

Marcario Escamilla, a half-season Spurs ticket holder, said the shooting left him shaken.

“It’s something you want to enjoy and spend your hard earned money, and you want to be at peace after a Spurs game,” Escamilla said while shaking his head. “And something like that happens.”

Escamilla said going to Spurs games has always been a family affair, but now he is having second thoughts.

“It’s kind of scary,” Escamilla said. “I’m not taking my daughter for that reason.”

The sheriff said fear should not be a factor for fans.

Salazar said he hopes the extra presence of deputies will help put people’s minds a bit more at ease.

“While we’re not expecting any trouble, we are there (for) more of a visual deterrent, but also a reassurance,” Salazar said.

When there are people carrying guns almost everywhere, Salazar said the best action to take is to avoid confrontation.

He encourages people who witness crimes to “be good eyes and ears” and report the incidents — rather than trying to take on criminals on their own.

In response to the shooting, Casey Heverling, Senior Vice President of Fan Experience at Spurs Sports & Entertainment, released a written statement:

“Our prayers are with the victim and his family. Providing a safe environment for our fans is a core area of focus for all of us at Frost Bank Center. We are thankful to our partners at the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office who acted quickly, with purpose, to assist the victim and detain the suspect.” Spurs Sports & Entertainment Senior Vice President of Fan Experience Casey Heverling

The Spurs host the Los Angeles Clippers in their second game in two nights. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. Friday.

