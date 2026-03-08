Man shot during robbery at Southwest Side restaurant, police say Shooting happened early Sunday morning at a Jack in the Box located in the 3700 block of Zarzamora Street The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday at a Jack in the Box located in the 3700 block of Zarzamora Street. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – An employee was hospitalized after a shooting at a Southwest Side fast food restaurant, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday at a Jack in the Box located in the 3700 block of Zarzamora Street.
Upon arrival, officers found a 44-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital for further treatment.
Police at the scene said a person attempted to rob the business when they allegedly shot an employee and then fled the scene.
According to an SAPD preliminary report, the man told police that an unknown male entered the location and robbed the business.
The shooter fired a round at the man and fled the scene before police arrived, the report states.
No arrests have been made.
Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
