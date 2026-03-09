Skip to main content
Entertainment

Grupo Frontera announces San Antonio stop on international tour

Show is July 19 at Frost Bank Center

KSAT DIGITAL TEAM

FILE -- From left, Alberto Acosta, Carlos Guerrero, Julian Pena, Adelaido "Payo" Solis III and Juan Javier Cantu of the Texan band Grupo Frontera pose for a portrait to promote their album "LO QUE ME FALTA POR LLORAR" in Mexico City, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Berenice Bautista) (Berenice Bautista, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Latin Grammy winners Grupo Frontera will stop in San Antonio this summer for their international “Triste Pero Bien C*brón Tour.”

The band will perform at the Frost Bank Center on Sunday, July 19.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday at FrostBankCenter.com or Ticketmaster.com. For presale access, sign up at Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Latin” genre.

The Texas-based group, which blends genres such as Norteño and cumbia, will also perform in Edinburg, Laredo, Austin, Houston and Dallas.

“Presented by Live Nation, the tour represents a new step in the band’s trajectory following the release of their third studio album, ‘Lo Que Me Falta Por Llorar,’” a news release states. “The project reaffirmed the group’s identity by combining raw emotion with the norteño-cumbia sound that has defined them.”

Click here for more information.

