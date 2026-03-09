Grupo Frontera announces San Antonio stop on international tour Show is July 19 at Frost Bank Center FILE -- From left, Alberto Acosta, Carlos Guerrero, Julian Pena, Adelaido "Payo" Solis III and Juan Javier Cantu of the Texan band Grupo Frontera pose for a portrait to promote their album "LO QUE ME FALTA POR LLORAR" in Mexico City, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Berenice Bautista) (Berenice Bautista, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – Latin Grammy winners Grupo Frontera will stop in San Antonio this summer for their international “Triste Pero Bien C*brón Tour.”
The band will perform at the Frost Bank Center on Sunday, July 19.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday at
FrostBankCenter.com or Ticketmaster.com. For presale access, sign up at Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Latin” genre.
The Texas-based group, which blends genres such as Norteño and cumbia, will also perform in Edinburg, Laredo, Austin, Houston and Dallas.
“Presented by Live Nation, the tour represents a new step in the band’s trajectory following the release of their third studio album, ‘Lo Que Me Falta Por Llorar,’” a news release states. “The project reaffirmed the group’s identity by combining raw emotion with the norteño-cumbia sound that has defined them.”
Click
here for more information. Things to Do
More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter
Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
Rescue prompts new pet safety initiative ▶ 0:46 Rescue prompts new pet safety initiative Videos show what led to ICE shooting of San Antonio man on South Padre Island last year ▶ 2:37 Videos show what led to ICE shooting of San Antonio man on South Padre Island last year 1 dead, 1 injured in West Side apartment shooting, SAPD says ▶ 0:33 1 dead, 1 injured in West Side apartment shooting, SAPD says Hours-long TSA lines in Texas ▶ 0:30 Hours-long TSA lines in Texas SAPD officer honored for heroic actions in Stone Oak ▶ 1:46 SAPD officer honored for heroic actions in Stone Oak WATCH: Street flooding on East Side surprises drivers after heavy rainfall in San Antonio ▶ 1:39 WATCH: Street flooding on East Side surprises drivers after heavy rainfall in San Antonio San Antonio Pets Alive! issues urgent call for puppy fosters ▶ 1:37 San Antonio Pets Alive! issues urgent call for puppy fosters San Antonio couple stops swerving car, helps save unconscious driver on Loop 410 ▶ 2:01 San Antonio couple stops swerving car, helps save unconscious driver on Loop 410 Man shot after Spurs game at Frost Bank Center, BCSO says ▶ 0:55 Man shot after Spurs game at Frost Bank Center, BCSO says What's new at the Alamo this spring ▶ 0:32 What's new at the Alamo this spring When will construction on South Alamo Street close? ▶ 1:02 When will construction on South Alamo Street close? Austin police release video from deadly Sixth Street mass shooting ▶ 1:03 Austin police release video from deadly Sixth Street mass shooting How to prepare for severe weather ▶ 0:54 How to prepare for severe weather Baptist Health System’s hybrid operating room credited with saving 82-year-old patient’s life ▶ 1:31 Baptist Health System’s hybrid operating room credited with saving 82-year-old patient’s life How the drought is affecting wildflowers ▶ 1:29 How the drought is affecting wildflowers Yearslong drought could be the final straw for South Texas farmers ▶ 1:56 Yearslong drought could be the final straw for South Texas farmers 🦍 Congo Falls gorilla exhibit at San Antonio Zoo to open this weekend ▶ 1:47 🦍 Congo Falls gorilla exhibit at San Antonio Zoo to open this weekend 🔥 Feast at the hottest all-you-can-eat Asian fusion experience on San Antonio’s north side! 🥢🍣🦀 ▶ 0:57 🔥 Feast at the hottest all-you-can-eat Asian fusion experience on San Antonio’s north side! 🥢🍣🦀 🔥 San Antonio, meet your new obsession. 🔥 ▶ 1:06 🔥 San Antonio, meet your new obsession. 🔥 David Elder tries entrees, drinks and desserts at Salsita at the Rim ▶ 1:29 David Elder tries entrees, drinks and desserts at Salsita at the Rim David Elder tries the Tres Leches Strawberry Matcha Latte from La Panaderia ▶ 0:54 David Elder tries the Tres Leches Strawberry Matcha Latte from La Panaderia Gross Angel: How a local rapper blends fighting games, comics and hip-hop ▶ 1:10 Gross Angel: How a local rapper blends fighting games, comics and hip-hop David Elder tries Mamma Lou's Soul Food Kitchen in Windcrest ▶ 2:58 David Elder tries Mamma Lou's Soul Food Kitchen in Windcrest Powdered Wig Machine: From killer cooking show to SA’s underground rock revolution ▶ 1:13 Powdered Wig Machine: From killer cooking show to SA’s underground rock revolution Pop Pistol: San Antonio’s sonic architects celebrate 20 Years of music and art ▶ 0:59 Pop Pistol: San Antonio’s sonic architects celebrate 20 Years of music and art Previous photo Next photo