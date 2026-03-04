San Antonio Book Festival announces 2026 lineup with 100+ authors

Book lovers, get ready for the 14th Annual San Antonio Book Festival with the Get Lit Author Series

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Book Festival announced its 2026 lineup. It features more than 110 local, regional and national authors for its 14th annual event.

The free, family-friendly festival is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and run through 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 11 at the San Antonio Central Library and UT San Antonio Southwest Campus downtown.

The day will include author talks, panel discussions, book sales, book signings, children’s and teen activities and food trucks.

Headline authors include Julia Alvarez, George Saunders, Jeff Hiller, Megha Majumdar and cookbook creator Arnie “ArnieTex” Segovia, along with a large slate of poets, historians, children’s and young adult writers and additional authors from across the state.

A first-time ticketed kickoff event is scheduled for Thursday, April 9, at Central Christian Church.

The event features Jenna Bush Hager highlighting her Thousand Voices imprint and its latest title, “Liar’s Dice,” by debut author Juliet Faithfull. Tickets include a signed copy of the book.

The festival also plans expanded programming for kids and teens — including picture books, middle-grade series favorites, graphic novels and young adult (YA) titles — as well as performances, character appearances and activities in the children’s area.

The full author list and schedule will be posted in mid-March at sabookfestival.org, where readers can also find details on tickets for the April 9 event.

The mission of the San Antonio Book Festival (SABF) is to unite readers and writers in a celebration of ideas, books, libraries and literary culture.

SABF was first presented in April 2013. Founding partners include the San Antonio Public Library, UT San Antonio Southwest Campus, the San Antonio Public Library Foundation and Texas Book Festival.

This “fiesta for the mind,” a gift to San Antonio visitors and citizens, is free and open to all.

