Skip to main content
Fog icon
72º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Rocksprings High School student dies in accident near campus’ track and field area, authorities say
Driver of Corvette dies after crash on Interstate 37 near downtown
‘A true Texas legend’: Texas Tornadoes musician Augie Meyers dies at 85
McAllen ISD family detained by ICE, high school mariachi student separated from family, relative says
Several NE Side residents left without homes after two-alarm fire destroys 2 apartment buildings
Family of Savanah Soto seeks justice after suspect in pregnant daughter’s murder case walks free
Dense fog this morning, storms return Tuesday night
1 dead, 1 injured in West Side apartment shooting, SAPD says
San Antonio couple stops swerving car, helps save unconscious driver on Loop 410
Footage, new records show what led to ICE shooting of San Antonio man on South Padre Island last year

Local News

El uniforme de los Texas Cavaliers: Tradición que camina con Fiesta

Cada elemento del uniforme refleja disciplina y compromiso

Alejandra Becerra, KSAT En Español correspondent

SAN ANTONIO – Durante Fiesta San Antonio, pocas imágenes representan la historia y el orgullo de Tejas como el uniforme de los Texas Cavaliers.

Más que un atuendo ceremonial, es un símbolo vivo de honor, liderazgo y servicio comunitario.

Inspirado en los rangers y vaqueros que forjaron el estado, cada elemento del uniforme refleja disciplina y compromiso.

El sombrero representa al guardián del territorio, la chaqueta estructurada simboliza el orden y la responsabilidad y las botas, el trabajo duro y la conexión con la tierra Tejana.

Durante los desfiles de Fiesta, los Cavaliers no solo acompañan la celebración. Custodian la tradición, conectan generaciones y recuerdan que la historia de Tejas sigue viva a través de quienes deciden honrarla.

El uniforme de los Texas Cavaliers es identidad, legado y orgullo Tejano — una tradición que sigue avanzando con paso firme por San Antonio.

Más cobertura de Fiesta en KSAT.com:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...