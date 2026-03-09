El uniforme de los Texas Cavaliers: Tradición que camina con Fiesta Cada elemento del uniforme refleja disciplina y compromiso SAN ANTONIO – Durante , pocas imágenes representan la historia y el orgullo de Tejas como el uniforme de los Fiesta San Antonio Texas Cavaliers.
Más que un atuendo ceremonial, es un símbolo vivo de honor, liderazgo y servicio comunitario.
Inspirado en los rangers y vaqueros que forjaron el estado, cada elemento del uniforme refleja disciplina y compromiso.
El
sombrero representa al guardián del territorio, la chaqueta estructurada simboliza el orden y la responsabilidad y las botas, el trabajo duro y la conexión con la tierra Tejana.
Durante los desfiles de Fiesta, los Cavaliers no solo acompañan la celebración.
Custodian la tradición, conectan generaciones y recuerdan que la historia de Tejas sigue viva a través de quienes deciden honrarla.
El uniforme de los Texas Cavaliers es identidad, legado y orgullo Tejano — una tradición que sigue avanzando con paso firme por San Antonio.
Más cobertura de Fiesta en KSAT.com:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
El uniforme de los Texas Cavaliers: Tradición que camina con Fiesta ▶ 3:29 El uniforme de los Texas Cavaliers: Tradición que camina con Fiesta Rescue prompts new pet safety initiative ▶ 0:46 Rescue prompts new pet safety initiative Videos show what led to ICE shooting of San Antonio man on South Padre Island last year ▶ 2:37 Videos show what led to ICE shooting of San Antonio man on South Padre Island last year 1 dead, 1 injured in West Side apartment shooting, SAPD says ▶ 0:33 1 dead, 1 injured in West Side apartment shooting, SAPD says Hours-long TSA lines in Texas ▶ 0:30 Hours-long TSA lines in Texas SAPD officer honored for heroic actions in Stone Oak ▶ 1:46 SAPD officer honored for heroic actions in Stone Oak WATCH: Street flooding on East Side surprises drivers after heavy rainfall in San Antonio ▶ 1:39 WATCH: Street flooding on East Side surprises drivers after heavy rainfall in San Antonio San Antonio Pets Alive! issues urgent call for puppy fosters ▶ 1:37 San Antonio Pets Alive! issues urgent call for puppy fosters San Antonio couple stops swerving car, helps save unconscious driver on Loop 410 ▶ 2:01 San Antonio couple stops swerving car, helps save unconscious driver on Loop 410 Man shot after Spurs game at Frost Bank Center, BCSO says ▶ 0:55 Man shot after Spurs game at Frost Bank Center, BCSO says What's new at the Alamo this spring ▶ 0:32 What's new at the Alamo this spring When will construction on South Alamo Street close? ▶ 1:02 When will construction on South Alamo Street close? Austin police release video from deadly Sixth Street mass shooting ▶ 1:03 Austin police release video from deadly Sixth Street mass shooting How to prepare for severe weather ▶ 0:54 How to prepare for severe weather Baptist Health System’s hybrid operating room credited with saving 82-year-old patient’s life ▶ 1:31 Baptist Health System’s hybrid operating room credited with saving 82-year-old patient’s life How the drought is affecting wildflowers ▶ 1:29 How the drought is affecting wildflowers Yearslong drought could be the final straw for South Texas farmers ▶ 1:56 Yearslong drought could be the final straw for South Texas farmers 🦍 Congo Falls gorilla exhibit at San Antonio Zoo to open this weekend ▶ 1:47 🦍 Congo Falls gorilla exhibit at San Antonio Zoo to open this weekend 🔥 Feast at the hottest all-you-can-eat Asian fusion experience on San Antonio’s north side! 🥢🍣🦀 ▶ 0:57 🔥 Feast at the hottest all-you-can-eat Asian fusion experience on San Antonio’s north side! 🥢🍣🦀 🔥 San Antonio, meet your new obsession. 🔥 ▶ 1:06 🔥 San Antonio, meet your new obsession. 🔥 David Elder tries entrees, drinks and desserts at Salsita at the Rim ▶ 1:29 David Elder tries entrees, drinks and desserts at Salsita at the Rim David Elder tries the Tres Leches Strawberry Matcha Latte from La Panaderia ▶ 0:54 David Elder tries the Tres Leches Strawberry Matcha Latte from La Panaderia Gross Angel: How a local rapper blends fighting games, comics and hip-hop ▶ 1:10 Gross Angel: How a local rapper blends fighting games, comics and hip-hop David Elder tries Mamma Lou's Soul Food Kitchen in Windcrest ▶ 2:58 David Elder tries Mamma Lou's Soul Food Kitchen in Windcrest Powdered Wig Machine: From killer cooking show to SA’s underground rock revolution ▶ 1:13 Powdered Wig Machine: From killer cooking show to SA’s underground rock revolution Previous photo Next photo