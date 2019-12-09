Beans on the floor lead to follow up visit from health inspector at Southwest Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – A restaurant on the Southwest Side was ordered to go through a reinspection last month after it was caught storing beans on its floor.

Dos Julios Mexican Restaurant, located in the 2000 block of McCauley Drive, was also written up for having food debris on its knives and a kitchen wall.

The establishment was also cited for storing a food container inside its hand sink.

You can read the full report by searching the Metro Health website.

Bare hands on cooked egg rolls is recipe for low score at far West Side restaurant

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Other scores this week:

D’Island Café, 11319 West Ave., 100

Funnelicious Cakes, 11637 Bandera Rd., 100

Ito Ramen, 14395 Blanco Rd., 100

Kolache Donut, 6330 De Zavala Rd., 100

What's Brewing Inc., 312 Pearl Pkwy., 100

B & D Ice House, 1004 S. Alamo St., 98

Kong's Express, 903 S. Zarzamora, 98

Grand Tequila Restaurant & Cantina, 8723 State Hwy. 151, 98

The Guenther House, 205 E. Guenther St., 96

Potbelly Sandwich, 849 E. Commerce St., 96

Bill Miller BBQ, 2112 Blanco Rd., 95

El Taco Stone Oak, 19202 Stone Oak Pkwy., 95

El Golfito, 2331 Vance Jackson, 91

On The Way Food Mart, 1211 Cupples Rd., 91

Sabor Salvadoreno, 910 SE Military Dr., 89

CommonWealth Coffeehouse & Bakery, 118 Davis Court, 88

Taqueria La Joya De Durango, 1902 Bandera Rd., 87

Pho Filet, 9910 W. FM 1604 North, 83

Southtown Pizzeria, 728 S. Presa St., 81

Dos Julios Mexican Restaurant, 2031 McCauley Dr., 76

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

Check out more restaurant scores by clicking here.