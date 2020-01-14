60ºF

Child with rare cancer becomes Fort Worth police officer

Adriana Nixon is going on month six of her cancer battle

Adriana Nixon became an honorary Fort Worth police officer for a day. (Credit: Fort Worth PD Facebook page)
A little girl fighting a rare form of cancer was named an honorary police officer in Fort Worth, Texas.

It was a dream come true for Adriana Nixon, a 6-year-old battling HEP Cellular Carcinoma.

CNN reports she was diagnosed July 19, 2019. As of January, Adriana has been battling the disease for six months.

We are honored to have you in our ranks Adriana! #AdrianaStrong

Adriana is scheduled to have surgery Monday.

The surgery will decide if she will be placed on the transplant list for a new liver.

