Child with rare cancer becomes Fort Worth police officer

A little girl fighting a rare form of cancer was named an honorary police officer in Fort Worth, Texas.

It was a dream come true for Adriana Nixon, a 6-year-old battling HEP Cellular Carcinoma.

CNN reports she was diagnosed July 19, 2019. As of January, Adriana has been battling the disease for six months.

We are honored to have you in our ranks Adriana! #AdrianaStrong Posted by Fort Worth Police Department on Friday, January 10, 2020

Adriana is scheduled to have surgery Monday.

The surgery will decide if she will be placed on the transplant list for a new liver.