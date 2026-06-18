DPS releases body camera footage of kidnapping suspect leading pursuit from San Antonio to Live Oak County

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety released body camera footage showing a San Antonio man leading authorities on a pursuit from San Antonio and ending in Live Oak County.

DPS troopers assisted with the pursuit, which began in San Antonio and continued south on Interstate 37 through Atascosa County before entering Live Oak County.

Recommended Videos

The pursuit ended on U.S. Highway 281 when a DPS trooper used a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the suspect vehicle to a stop, according to DPS.

In a Facebook post, DPS released the body camera footage from a trooper that showed Christopher Lopez, 29, driving a white SUV recklessly, swerving multiple times as authorities pursued him. Multiple law enforcement vehicles are also seen involved in the pursuit.

At one point during the pursuit, the footage shows Lopez brake-checking the trooper.

DPS said the pursuit ended when the trooper used the tactical vehicle intervention, forcing Lopez’s vehicle to stop.

During the maneuver, the footage shows a tire appears to come off a vehicle. However, it’s unclear from which vehicle.

A female passenger in the vehicle was not injured. She was taken to a hospital as a precaution, DPS said.

Lopez was arrested at the scene, the footage shows. He faces the following charges, according to DPS:

Aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon

Evading arrest with a vehicle

Obstruction and retaliation

Related coverage on KSAT: