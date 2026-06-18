US Rep. Castro calls for release of San Antonio father held in ICE detention

SAN ANTONIO – U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, is calling for the immediate release of a San Antonio father who he said has been held in an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility since April.

Castro released a statement Wednesday ahead of a planned congressional oversight visit to the Karnes County Immigration Processing Center, southeast of San Antonio, where he said he will meet with Octavio Daniel Cabrera Valdez.

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Cabrera Valdez was detained while at work on April 16, Castro said.

The congressman said Cabrera Valdez had a valid work permit at the time of his detention and was the sole provider for his family. Because of Cabrera Valdez’s detention, Castro said his partner and 8-year-old son and a 4-year-old daughter have been forced out of their apartment.

Before his detention, Cabrera Valdez also provided care for his mother, who had an amputation following a car crash, and his father, who is seriously ill with diabetes, according to Castro.

His parents and other family members are U.S. citizens, Castro said.

“Octavio Daniel Cabrera Valdez was building a life for his family in San Antonio. ... He was working and contributing to his community. ICE is going after members of our communities, like Octavio, and tearing families apart in the process,” Castro said.

KSAT has reached out to ICE for comment and will update this story with their response.

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