Residents surprised after body found in Northwest Side community

SAN ANTONIO – The discovery of a man’s body in a Northwest Side community left some residents feeling unsettled.

San Antonio police said they found a body at a park near Hillcrest and Sunshine drives Wednesday afternoon.

Robert Espinosa, a longtime resident of the area, said things like this never happen in his neighborhood. He said the body was found right next to his home.

“I got a call from my neighbor about 30 minutes later, (saying) that there was police out here and that there was a body near my fence. Been here about 26 years and this is the first time something like this happened,” Espinosa said.

The identity of the man has not been released. His cause of death remains unclear.