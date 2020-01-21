Jury selection begins in trial of murder suspect

SAN ANTONIO – A man arrested in connection with a murder will soon have his day in court.

Jury selection began Tuesday in the trial of Henry Adame, who was arrested in February 2019.

Adame is charged with murder in connection with the death of 32-year-old Rudy Berlanga.

According to arrest documents, Berlanga and Adame got into a confrontation at a home in the 800 block of Fitch Street.

Police make arrest in murder nearly 1 month after man found dead in South Side home

A man who was inside the home with his girlfriend told police he heard the men yell and then he heard gunfire.

The couple left the home and later returned to find the victim dead in the living room.

Adame was booked on a first-degree felony charge of murder.