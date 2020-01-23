Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers offers $15K reward for information in 2016 double-murder case
SEGUIN, Texas – Guadalupe County Crimes Stoppers is asking the public for tips in a 2016 double-murder case.
Belinda Sauceda and her son, Jeremy Sauceda, were found shot to death inside a Seguin home on Nov. 6, 2016.
Seguin PD searching for answers in double homicide
Seguin police haven't been able to track down their killers.
Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 877-403-8477.
