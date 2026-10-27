Man critically injured after shooting on East Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating whether a shooting on the East Side was an act of self-defense after a man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Monday night.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. near North Onslow and Lamar streets, not far from the Freeman Expo Hall.

According to police, a man arrived at a home looking for someone, when at some point, a fight broke out between him and the people inside.

As he returned to his vehicle, shots were fired at him, police said.

The man then fled from the scene and crashed into a parked vehicle nearby at the corner of East Carson and Ash Streets, before walking and calling for help, SAPD said.

Police treated the man for his injuries and transported him to the hospital in critical condition, as he reportedly had gunshot wounds to his abdomen and arm.

At the original location on North Onslow Street, police said officers detained two people for questioning.

Authorities are working to determine whether the shooting was an act of self-defense or whether charges will be filed, police said.

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