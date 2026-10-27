LIVE COVERAGE: President Donald Trump’s visit to Corpus Christi Gates are scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m., and remarks are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The KSAT 12 team is covering President Donald Trump’s expected appearance in Corpus Christi on Tuesday, one week before Election Day.
Port of Corpus Christi will open doors to the public around 10:30 a.m., with the rally beginning at 12:30 p.m. Trump will take the stage at 2 p.m., according to the
Republican National Committee. >> READ MORE: President Trump’s planned Corpus Christi rally draws mixed reaction from Texas voters
His visit to Corpus Christi replaces a previously scheduled appearance in Waco, and is the third Texas stop in October for the midterm elections.
Trump was in San Antonio earlier this month, urging voters to back Republican candidates in closely watched races.
It remains unclear who will join Trump on stage. However, after the Corpus Christi event, the president is scheduled to travel to Lubbock for another rally later Tuesday evening.
President Donald Trump to make campaign stop in Corpus Christi More election coverage on KSAT:
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About the Authors Max Dutton headshot
Max Dutton anchors GMSA Weekends and reports for the Nightbeat. He's a born-and-raised Kansan, but he's ready to immerse himself in the San Antonio culture. He joined KSAT in 2026 after spending nearly 4 years anchoring weekday mornings at the CBS affiliate in Wichita.
Adam Barraza headshot
Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.
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