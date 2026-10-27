LIVE COVERAGE: President Donald Trump’s visit to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The KSAT 12 team is covering President Donald Trump’s expected appearance in Corpus Christi on Tuesday, one week before Election Day.

Port of Corpus Christi will open doors to the public around 10:30 a.m., with the rally beginning at 12:30 p.m. Trump will take the stage at 2 p.m., according to the Republican National Committee.

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His visit to Corpus Christi replaces a previously scheduled appearance in Waco, and is the third Texas stop in October for the midterm elections.

Trump was in San Antonio earlier this month, urging voters to back Republican candidates in closely watched races.

It remains unclear who will join Trump on stage. However, after the Corpus Christi event, the president is scheduled to travel to Lubbock for another rally later Tuesday evening.

President Donald Trump to make campaign stop in Corpus Christi

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