Blue Ridge Ranch residents demand speed bumps after series of crashes on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – Neighbors in a Southeast neighborhood say speeding drivers keep putting lives at risk, and they want the city to do something about it.

Residents along Heather Meadow in the Blue Ridge Ranch neighborhood have watched car after car veer off the road, and they say the problem is only getting worse.

‘It looked like a tornado had hit this fence’

Just before 3 a.m. on Oct. 10, a car rammed into Judi Granados’ backyard in Blue Ridge Ranch. San Antonio police found the driver conscious, but injured. A crash report says the driver couldn’t explain how the crash happened.

“It looked like a tornado had hit this fence,” Granados said.

Granados says the stretch of road where the crash occurred doesn’t make the incident any easier to understand.

“Now this area, this is a straight angle, don’t understand how he managed, but it was roaring. It’s just sad that we had to go through this and you know it’s not even comfortable to sit in your backyard,” she said.

Repeated crashes, repeated coverage

KSAT has covered at least three crashes in the Blue Ridge Ranch neighborhood in the past year alone.

“Who wants to move into these houses if they’re gonna hear or we’re not gonna have roundabouts or even speed bumps,” she said. “Thank God for KSAT 12. They’ve come out several times to try to do something about this, but apparently City Hall’s not listening.”

City allocates $150K for traffic calming

San Antonio’s Public Works Department said it has allocated $150,000 for traffic calming efforts in the area, including curve warning signs. A spokesperson says the work should be completed by spring 2027.

When asked how the $150,000 will be divided, Public Works says the breakdown will be determined during the design phase, which is still underway.

Granados said recently installed speed display signs showed some early results, but she believes stronger measures are needed.

“People slow down a little bit, but I think we do need an enforcement of speed bumps because there’s people, more people that even in the daytime, they drive faster there,” she said.

Public Works says road safety is a shared responsibility and encourages drivers to remain alert, obey posted speed limits and avoid distractions. Residents can report roadway or traffic concerns by calling 311.

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