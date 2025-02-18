‘Getting really bad’: Residents fear for safety as speeding cars continue to damage Southeast Side homes

SAN ANTONIO – Residents of a Southeast Side community are demanding action after a series of speeding cars has repeatedly crashed into fences and homes.

The most recent crash happened along a curve in the Blue Ridge Ranch neighborhood, near Loop 410 and New Sulphur Springs Road, demolishing an entire backyard fence.

Residents say they are fed up — and scared.

“We’ve seen vehicles hit houses, light poles recently, fences all the time. You don’t know if kids are in the backyard playing or walking on the main road,” said resident Jenavie Musgray.

Residents of the Blue Ridge Ranch neighborhood on San Antonio's Southeast Side are increasingly alarmed by frequent incidents of speeding cars crashing into homes and property, resulting in significant damage and posing a safety threat. (COURTESY)

Musgray and her husband, Jeffrey Musgray, said speeding cars have crashed five or six times in the last six months, likely driving from Blue Ridge Ranch to another neighborhood nearby.

“They’re going about 50, 60 miles per hour and the speed limit is 30 or 35, not to mention the kids in the morning getting picked up at the bus stop,” said Jenavie Musgray. “It makes me nervous to go walking with my daughter to the park.”

Friday’s crash even took out a huge metal light pole in front of the fence, leaving large pieces of a Chevy vehicle behind, according to Jenavie Musgray.

She said another person drove into the living room of a house about four months ago, which took months to repair.

Backyard videos from over a year ago show cars crashing into homes and property, and people inside running away.

Neighbors told KSAT that no one is being held accountable.

“The HOA says we need to reach out to the city, and the city says we need to sign a petition and fill out some sort of survey, so the neighbors have done that about twice now,” Jenavie Musgray said.

Despite reaching out to the city through emails and phone calls, she said they haven’t heard back.

“We haven’t heard any kind of response from anybody and it’s just really getting bad,” she said.

Officers from the San Antonio Fear Free Environment (SAFFE) unit told the Musgrays they plan to do a speed survey to see what’s happening.

“SAFFE has come out, but that doesn’t seem to be much help,” Jenavie Musgray said. “We really need something to just slow down traffic.”

She said there are different ideas for long-term solutions, including speed bumps, roundabouts or gates, but residents can’t bring those ideas into fruition without the city’s help.

“It’s just a matter of time until somebody gets hurt and then they’re going to want to do something,” Jeffrey Musgray said.

KSAT has reached out to San Antonio City Council District 2 about what is being done to address the issue.

On Monday, a District 2 representative said they are still working to get KSAT a response by verifying with the Public Works Department.

“Our office plans to work with the Public Works Department to address the issues raised by the neighborhood,” the representative said.

