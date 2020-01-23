That unexpected text about a FedEx package is likely a scam

SAN ANTONIO – Before you get too excited about that unexpected text about a FedEx package delivery, think before you click. It’s likely a scam.

People in San Antonio and across the country are receiving texts and emails that look like they are from FedEx. The messages are even personalized by name. The note says a package, tracking code included, is waiting and you need to set delivery preferences by clicking on the link.

The link leads to a fake customer satisfaction survey that eventually asks for a credit card number to claim a freebie.

FedEx warns the messages are bogus.

“Suspicious messages should be deleted without being opened and reported to abuse@fedex.com,” FedEx said in a tweet.

— FedEx (@FedEx) January 22, 2020

When in doubt about the authenticity of any email or text message, go directly to the company’s website or call and verify independently. Clicking on suspicious links can also lead to malware.

FedEx has more information on its fraud warning page.

If you have expired or unused medications around the house, don’t flush or trash them. You can drop them off Saturday at a designated disposal site.

The site at 2755 Rigsby Road will be open from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday for medications and other hazardous waste.

The MedDropSA program keeps prescriptions and over-the-counter medicines out of the water, landfill and homes.

Pills should be put into a zipper storage bag. Needles are not being accepted. There will be more drop-offs in May and September.