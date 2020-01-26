72ºF

HAZMAT crews called to fire at Aero-Tech Metal Finishing

Some firefighters had to be decontaminated, officials say

Cody King, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – HAZMAT crews were called to a fire Sunday afternoon at a metal finishing company on the Northwest Side.

The fire happened around 2 p.m. at Aero-Tech Metal Finishing on Mainland Drive, not far from Bandera Road.

Chemicals inside caught fire but crews were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

Some firefighters had to be decontaminated.

No word on what caused the fire, as the investigation is still ongoing.

The TCEQ has been called out to test chemical runoff from the water used to douse the flames.

