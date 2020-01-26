SA firefighters: Fire causes $75K worth of damage to home

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are still working to put out a fire that broke out in a home on the West Side Saturday night.

The house fire happened on the corner of McNeel Road and Willowbrook Drive around 9 p.m.

Firefighters say the fire started in the back of the home, but investigators are still trying to figure out how it started.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The fire was extinguished fairly quickly and as of 9:50 p.m., firefighters estimate they’ll stay on scene for another hour or so to extinguish the remaining hot spots.

Officials say the home is not a total loss, but it did sustain about $75,000 worth of damage.

Arson investigators were also called to the scene to assist in the investigation.