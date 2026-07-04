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🎆 Where to celebrate Fourth of July in San Antonio, surrounding areas
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LIST: What’s open, closed on July 3 and the Fourth of July

Weather

Fantastic weather for firework shows

Temperatures increase slightly next week

Leah Rodriguez, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Evening forecast for the Fourth. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • This evening: Warm temperatures persist
  • Sunday: Warm and dry conditions roll over
  • Next week: Highs move into the upper 90s

FORECAST

Fourth of July Evening

We only saw one small and quick shower in our area this afternoon, but the chance for any more activity is gone. Conditions will stay dry and warm this evening when you head out to your firework shows. Pack plenty of water and a portable fan if you have one because temperatures won’t fall out of the 90s until those shows begin.

Evening forecast for the Fourth. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Sunday

Our weather pattern is just going to rewind and play out the same tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures will be close to 95 and 96 degrees and another sea breeze shower could be possible. Weakening showers could move into northern Hill Country areas during the middle of the night. Bad weather is not expected.

Sunday weather planner. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Next Week

There’s still a possibility for sea breeze showers Monday and Tuesday. Afterwards, a quiet pattern takes over and temperatures get a little warmer. No triple digits yet, thankfully. Rain showers and potentially a storm could be something to watch next weekend.

Your Weather Authority extended forecast. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.