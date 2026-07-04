Fantastic weather for firework shows

We only saw one small and quick shower in our area this afternoon, but the chance for any more activity is gone. Conditions will stay dry and warm this evening when you head out to your firework shows. Pack plenty of water and a portable fan if you have one because temperatures won’t fall out of the 90s until those shows begin.
Sunday
Our weather pattern is just going to rewind and play out the same tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures will be close to 95 and 96 degrees and another sea breeze shower could be possible. Weakening showers could move into northern Hill Country areas during the middle of the night. Bad weather is not expected.
Next Week
There’s still a possibility for sea breeze showers Monday and Tuesday. Afterwards, a quiet pattern takes over and temperatures get a little warmer. No triple digits yet, thankfully. Rain showers and potentially a storm could be something to watch next weekend.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Leah Rodriguez joined the Weather Authority Team in 2026 after watching KSAT 12 while growing up in Pearsall. She graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Meteorology from Texas A&M University and worked in Lubbock for two years.
When she's not watching the radar, Leah enjoys spending time with her family and her dog Luby.